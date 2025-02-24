Swerve Strickland opens up about reality of overcoming WWE release

Swerve Strickland recently talked about all the doubt that followed him after his release from WWE in the past. He mentioned that he needed to put all of that aside and embrace his new path.

In 2021, he was released along with the other members of the Hit Row faction. A year later, he signed with AEW and started a new chapter in wrestling with the promotion. 2024 was his biggest year as he became the World Champion and had a dominant four-month reign at the top. To this day, he remains one of the most dangerous men in the company.

The latest episode of AEW Represents featured Swerve Strickland as part of Black History Month, as he spoke about his career. He said how he got through all his struggles, including his release from WWE, and how he found a new home in All Elite Wrestling. This all worked out for him as he became one of the biggest names in the company, a former world champion, and a fan favorite.

"My mom said a year ago, going into the main event of Dynasty, "Block out all the doubt." Anything that's led up to that moment, it didn't matter anymore. You knew my struggles, you knew my challenges. 2021, losing my job, to finding a new home here at All Elite Wrestling, and then finally getting to the main event of the world championship when there was a lot of doubt of what I would do coming into All Elite Wrestling, you know. There was so much doubt, and then to see just the people riding with me the whole time." [0:14-0:41]

Swerve Strickland's rival refuses to face him again

The former AEW World Champion is currently involved in a feud with Ricochet, as the two have been continuously exchanging insults, taking this feud to a personal level. Almost three weeks ago, the One and Only won in their grudge match, but he did so by sneakily hitting a low blow.

Swerve is not satisfied with the outcome, but it seems that Ricochet is having none of it and does not wish to deal with him any longer. On X/Twitter a user brought up his prediction for the match card of AEW Revolution, which included a rematch between the two.

The former WWE star responded and reminded everyone that he had already defeated Swerve Strickland. He wanted to move on to other things now.

"Umm, no! I've already beat Swerve. I'm moving on to bigger and better!"

Knowing Swerve Strickland, this is far from over. It remains to be seen whether this rematch will be built up for Revolution or a much later date.

