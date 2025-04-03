Huge Dynamite debut shakes up AEW

A rising star made his debut on AEW Dynamite this week. His remarkable match shook the landscape, and the debutant seemed poised for massive things.

The star in question is Kevin Knight. During the April 2 edition of Dynamite, Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight teamed up to battle the team of Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. The match was booked after it was revealed that Ospreay and Knight would face each other in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament.

With their future one-on-one high-stakes bout announced it was a sight to see whether Ospreay and Knight could work as a team against Christian and Johnson. To the surprise of many, they worked well as a cohesive unit.

Moreover, fans were amazed to see Knight's in-ring talent for the first time on AEW Dynamite. He captivated the audience with his in-ring style and worked in sync with Will Ospreay as the duo showed an excellent display of tag team wrestling.

The final moments of the match saw Kevin Knight plant Blake Christian to the mat and pin him for the victory. The fans erupted for the win as Knight scored the pinfall for his team. However, Tony Schiavone soon announced that the aforementioned Ospreay vs Knight match would take place at the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

