Huge Fight Breaks Out in AEW Involving Adam Copeland; Security Forced to Intervene

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 28, 2025 00:27 GMT
Cope is a top AEW star
Cope is a top AEW star (Image via AEW's X)

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw an all-out brawl break out right at the show's opening. The chaos involved WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, setting the tone for a huge collision at the company's next pay-per-view event.

The August 27 edition of Dynamite opened with the arrival of FTR and their manager, Stokely, in the famous 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Dax Harwood grabbed the microphone to reflect back on their AEW World Tag Team Championship match at the 2025 Forbidden Door event.

Harwood clarified that he was not the legal man in the match when he was counted down to the mat for the three-count. He blamed the veteran referee, Paul Turner, solely and asked him to reverse his decision. However, Turner made it clear that his decision was final despite what happened.

This led to tensions between Turner and FTR, with the duo almost landing blows to the AEW official. Right at that moment, Cope's music hit, and he made his way through the entrance ramp. As he walked alone, fans began to wonder if his recently reunited partner, Christian Cage, would be joining him to confront FTR.

The former TNT champion did not disappoint and came into the ring to launch a sneak attack on Cash Wheeler. This led to a massive brawl breaking out between both sides, which led to security intervention to gain control of the situation. As Wheeler and Harwood were retreating, Cage took the microphone to announce that since Cope helped him take care of his problem, it was now time to deal with his foes. This was followed by a huge announcement by the Rated-R Superstar that FTR will battle them at AEW All Out, taking place next month in their hometown of Toronto, Canada.

With a huge collision set in stone for one of All Elite Wrestling's signature events, it will be a memorable sight to witness two of the greatest tag teams of all time collide at a major show.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by N.S Walia
