Huge Fight Breaks Out in AEW Involving Adam Copeland; Security Forced to Intervene

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw an all-out brawl break out right at the show's opening. The chaos involved WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, setting the tone for a huge collision at the company's next pay-per-view event.The August 27 edition of Dynamite opened with the arrival of FTR and their manager, Stokely, in the famous 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Dax Harwood grabbed the microphone to reflect back on their AEW World Tag Team Championship match at the 2025 Forbidden Door event.Harwood clarified that he was not the legal man in the match when he was counted down to the mat for the three-count. He blamed the veteran referee, Paul Turner, solely and asked him to reverse his decision. However, Turner made it clear that his decision was final despite what happened.This led to tensions between Turner and FTR, with the duo almost landing blows to the AEW official. Right at that moment, Cope's music hit, and he made his way through the entrance ramp. As he walked alone, fans began to wonder if his recently reunited partner, Christian Cage, would be joining him to confront FTR.The former TNT champion did not disappoint and came into the ring to launch a sneak attack on Cash Wheeler. This led to a massive brawl breaking out between both sides, which led to security intervention to gain control of the situation. As Wheeler and Harwood were retreating, Cage took the microphone to announce that since Cope helped him take care of his problem, it was now time to deal with his foes. This was followed by a huge announcement by the Rated-R Superstar that FTR will battle them at AEW All Out, taking place next month in their hometown of Toronto, Canada.With a huge collision set in stone for one of All Elite Wrestling's signature events, it will be a memorable sight to witness two of the greatest tag teams of all time collide at a major show.