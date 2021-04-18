Big Jim Ross interview segment announced for next episode of AEW Dynamite 

AEW has announced a segment for the upcoming episode of Dynamite, which will feature the legendary broadcaster and AEW play-by-play commentator Jim Ross interviewing The Pinnacle.

The segment comes on the heels of Mike Tyson officially joining The Inner Circle last week, further strengthening The Pinnacle's rivals in the process. Considering how good MJF and his stablemates are on the mic, the segment has all the potential to be the most memorable part of the show.

The Inner Circle could be lurking around during the interview, and they would be gunning to replicate their instant-classic ambush on The Pinnacle from a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

Meanwhile, The Pinnacle will also be focused on exacting revenge by ensuring they don't let their rivals get the better of them.

Whatever the case, the build-up to the upcoming Bloods and Guts match on the May 5 episode of AEW Dynamite will hugely benefit if this segment turns out to be a success.

What else has been announced for AEW Dynamite?

Similar to this week's AEW Dynamite, the upcoming episode has a stacked card. AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida will put her title on the line against Tay Conti, who's been on a winning spree in recent weeks.

Apart from that, TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his championship against Jungle Boy. The match would be the latter's most important in AEW so far, and he would be yearning to impress the fans.

The @AEWonTNT Champion called for any Top 5 contender in a title match on Dynamite & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked a top challenger! TNT Champion @DarbyAllin will defend the title vs. the unbeaten #3 ranked wrestler in AEW: Jungle Boy on #AEWDynamite on TNT Wednesday 8pm ET/7pm CT! https://t.co/d6rfZuqIv3 pic.twitter.com/8ALSXdFHCU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2021

Christian Cage will also be stepping back into the ring, this time against Team Tazz's Powerhouse Hobbs. The match is a result of Christian Cage rejecting Tazz's offer to join his stable and subsequently being attacked by Hobbs.

Here's the updated card for the upcoming AEW Dynamite:

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Tay Conti

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

* Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks

* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Jungle Boy

* Jim Ross interviews The Pinnacle

Which match or segment are you most looking forward to? Sound off in the comments section below.