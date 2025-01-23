Huge last-minute change announced for AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan announced a massive change to the card moments ahead of AEW Dynamite. The flagship show is stacked with great matches tonight. Hangman Page was recently added to the already stacked card.

On the latest edition of Collision, he faced Christopher Daniels in a gruesome Texas Death Match. The bout took place after both stars argued with each other for many months. The contest saw Hangman Page defeat Christopher in a slightly one-sided match. Reports have since claimed that the match was The Fallen Angel's final match.

Hangman Page could be added to tonight's AEW Dynamite as a replacement for the scrapped match between Samoa Joe and Nick Wayne. While it was specified that the former AEW World Champion will be in action, his opponent is still a mystery. Recently, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and announced the last-minute addition.

"TONIGHT, Wednesday, 1/22, Knoxville, TN, 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max, Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, Hangman Adam Page in action. After a bloody victory this past Saturday in the Texas Death Match vs. @facdaniels at Maximum Carnage #AEWCollision, Hangman Page will be in action TONIGHT!" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see who the Cowboy's next victim will be tonight on AEW Dynamite or if he becomes prey to another star.

