Major setback for AEW Dynamite: Tony Khan reveals unfortunate news

Tony Khan has just updated fans on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite amidst a brewing situation. He revealed that the show will undergo a last-minute, unforeseen change.

Tonight's show is set to take place at the Knoxville Coliseum, and a great match card has been announced. However, Samoa Joe's match with Nick Wayne may be postponed.

Last week at Maximum Carnage, the former AEW World Champion returned, saving HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata from an attack from The Patriarchy. He was then booked for a match against The Prodigy.

Tony Khan just announced on X/Twitter that the match will be postponed to a later date due to flight cancellations. A few hours ago, he mentioned that some of the roster may have difficulty getting to the venue due to the winter storms.

"Due to flight cancelations from winter weather, we must postpone tonight’s @SamoaJoe vs @thenickwayne match to a future date. The match will be rescheduled, + we’re going to all come together to have a great show tonight, it starts very soon 8pm ET/7pm CT On TBS + Max TONIGHT!" wrote Khan.

Fortunately, this is the only major change for AEW Dynamite thus far. However, since the weather remains a problem, more alterations could occur throughout the night.

