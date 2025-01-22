Tony Khan shares some unfortunate news ahead of AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is preparing to produce another episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, but he shared some unfortunate news ahead of the show. As winter storms continue to sweep across parts of the United States, the All Elite Chief provided an update on travel conditions for his talent and crew.

AEW has been picking up steam in the first few weeks of 2025, with Kenny Omega's return and a new era of simulcasting on MAX increasing ratings and fan interest. However, coordinating travel for his wrestlers and production crew hasn't been easy, as parts of the US have been battered by ice, sleet, and snow.

Amid flight cancellations and bad road conditions, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter today to update fans ahead of tonight's Dynamite. The AEW President claimed that although most of the team had made it to Knoxville, TN, some were being held up by the weather. He confirmed that he would make changes if necessary, just like he did during the Pandemic era.

"TONIGHT Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! With winter weather, most of our team is here, but some are still battling icy roads + canceled flights! Like pandemic era, I’ll make changes if necessary to ensure you see a great show tonight! 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + @StreamOnMax TONIGHT!" Khan wrote.

Tony Khan makes huge announcement about AEW Dynasty 2025

Last year, AEW produced its inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view. While it wasn't set up as an event on the level of Double or Nothing or All Out, the show did manage to change the landscape of All Elite Wrestling when Swerve Strickland won the AEW World Championship.

Tony Khan & Co. have never run a pay-per-view in Philadelphia, but that's about to change. As announced today, the company is bringing this year's Dynasty to The City of Brotherly Love. Here's what Khan told the Philadelphia Inquirer about the event:

"Philadelphia has been a great home for AEW and really all of pro wrestling for many years. The energy is tremendous, and we’ve always wanted to have a PPV event there. Dynasty is going to be a great PPV in a great city at an arena where we have a great history of putting on awesome events. It’s the perfect place to make a PPV debut."

AEW Dynasty will be held on Sunday, April 6, at the Liacouras Center. Tickets will be available for the general public starting on February 3. If this year's Dynasty is anything like the 2024 edition, both Tony Khan and his promotion's fans will have plenty to celebrate.

