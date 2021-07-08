Ethan Page confirms when Coffin Match with Darby Allin will take place

AEW welcomed back fans with a special "Road Rager" episode of Dynamite, and a sit-down interview with both Darby Allin and Ethan Page turned out to be one of the most memorable moments of the show.

Among other highlights, the confrontation made it clear when fans can expect to see the Coffin Match between the two rivals. Though it was initially scheduled for "Road Rager," Page delayed it last week.

Page told Allin that the bout will take place on the first night of Fyter Fest next week, as long as the former AEW TNT Champion doesn't touch him before the bout.

Otherwise, the interview showed just how personal the feud between the two stars has become. Allin argued that his rival couldn't stand the fact that it only took him one year to reach a level of success that it took All Ego 12 years to attain. Plus, Allin made it clear that he dropped everything to get to AEW because it meant the world to him.

In response, Page noted that Allin skipped an important detail; in his mind, he "made" Allin during in their time together in EVOLVE Wrestling. Page referred to his 12 years of experience as the reason Allin grew as fast as he did. As a result, Page suggested that he's responsible for the greatness Allin has enjoyed.

AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 will feature two title bouts in addition to Darby Allin's Coffin Match

AEW Fyter Fest

At "Road Rager," AEW loaded up the card for Fyter Fest Night One. In addition to the Coffin Match, this special show will feature two title matches. Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Championship against Karl Anderson, and Ricky Starks will challenge Brian Cage for the FTW Championship.

Elsewhere on the show, Christian Cage will face Matt Hardy, and Hangman Page will be interviewed.

