Huge new tournament officially announced on AEW Dynamite 

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 24, 2025 00:25 GMT
AEW is a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

AEW is moving ahead towards its next major show following the highly successful All In Texas last week. To kick off the festivities, a huge tournament has been made official with high stakes involved.

At the start of the July 23rd edition of Dynamite, a blockbuster announcement was made for All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. An AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator tournament was announced, with teams competing to earn a title shot against the reigning champions, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

So far, only one match has been announced for this week's edition of Dynamite. Jet Speed (Kevin Knight and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey) were set to collide against one of the top tag teams of this generation, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). The other matches are expected to take place over the coming weeks.

This would be an excellent addition to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, which is set to make its debut in London, England, this year. With NJPW also involved, there is an expectation that teams from the Japanese promotion could also be involved in the Eliminator tournament. It will be interesting to see how it unfolds over the next few weeks.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

