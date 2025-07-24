Huge new tournament officially announced on AEW Dynamite 

AEW is moving ahead towards its next major show following the highly successful All In Texas last week. To kick off the festivities, a huge tournament has been made official with high stakes involved.At the start of the July 23rd edition of Dynamite, a blockbuster announcement was made for All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. An AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator tournament was announced, with teams competing to earn a title shot against the reigning champions, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.So far, only one match has been announced for this week's edition of Dynamite. Jet Speed (Kevin Knight and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey) were set to collide against one of the top tag teams of this generation, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). The other matches are expected to take place over the coming weeks.This would be an excellent addition to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, which is set to make its debut in London, England, this year. With NJPW also involved, there is an expectation that teams from the Japanese promotion could also be involved in the Eliminator tournament. It will be interesting to see how it unfolds over the next few weeks.