Huge news from Swerve Strickland ahead of AEW All In

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 11, 2025 09:29 GMT
Swerve Strickland
Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion.

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has shared some big news ahead of All In 2025. Swerve will be in a massive stipulation match at the Texas event this weekend.

The New Flavor made his AEW debut in 2022 and is now one of the top stars in the company. This weekend at All In Texas, Swerve will team up with Will Ospreay to take on The Young Bucks in a big stipulation tag team match. If The Young Bucks lose, they will lose their EVP positions, whereas Swerve and Ospreay will not be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship for a year if they fail to beat the Jackson brothers.

Aside from his in-ring career, Swerve Strickland also releases his own music videos. Taking to X, The New Flavor shared the YouTube link to his new music video titled EMMITT, featuring Monteasy. Strickland also wrote the following in his post:

"OFFICIAL VIDEO!"
Swerve Strickland recently compared AEW with the Lakers

Swerve Strickland believes that signing with AEW should be like signing with the popular NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast last month, Swerve made the comparison by stating the following:

“You can’t just be here in All Elite Wrestling just to be here. We’ve [Swerve and Will Ospreay] always had that same respect. We both push the bar and raise it to certain lengths that, like, people second-guess. Can they come to All Elite Wrestling? People second-guess, can they just sign a contract and make an impact in All Elite Wrestling? It shouldn’t be like that. It should be like signing with the Lakers. [You can’t just get to] The Lakers and just expect to be in the starting five and run the floor and get playing time. No, you have to work; you have to be one of the best out there."
Swerve continues to be one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling, and it remains to be seen if he manages to win the tag team match at All In.

