Huge news from Swerve Strickland ahead of AEW All In

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has shared some big news ahead of All In 2025. Swerve will be in a massive stipulation match at the Texas event this weekend.

Ad

The New Flavor made his AEW debut in 2022 and is now one of the top stars in the company. This weekend at All In Texas, Swerve will team up with Will Ospreay to take on The Young Bucks in a big stipulation tag team match. If The Young Bucks lose, they will lose their EVP positions, whereas Swerve and Ospreay will not be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship for a year if they fail to beat the Jackson brothers.

Ad

Trending

Aside from his in-ring career, Swerve Strickland also releases his own music videos. Taking to X, The New Flavor shared the YouTube link to his new music video titled EMMITT, featuring Monteasy. Strickland also wrote the following in his post:

"OFFICIAL VIDEO!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swerve Strickland recently compared AEW with the Lakers

Swerve Strickland believes that signing with AEW should be like signing with the popular NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast last month, Swerve made the comparison by stating the following:

“You can’t just be here in All Elite Wrestling just to be here. We’ve [Swerve and Will Ospreay] always had that same respect. We both push the bar and raise it to certain lengths that, like, people second-guess. Can they come to All Elite Wrestling? People second-guess, can they just sign a contract and make an impact in All Elite Wrestling? It shouldn’t be like that. It should be like signing with the Lakers. [You can’t just get to] The Lakers and just expect to be in the starting five and run the floor and get playing time. No, you have to work; you have to be one of the best out there."

Ad

Swerve continues to be one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling, and it remains to be seen if he manages to win the tag team match at All In.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE