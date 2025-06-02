Huge pitch made for Britt Baker's AEW return after 8 months

A major AEW star has just come up with some plans for Britt Baker during her hiatus from the company. She has not been seen in any capacity in the promotion for almost eight months.

Baker was on a great run following her return in July at Forbidden Door. However, following her match with Mercedes Moné at All In, things became stagnant for her. Since then, she has only had two matches: a bout with Serena Deeb in October and one against Penelope Ford a month later, which was her last AEW appearance.

During her appearance on the Lightweights podcast, Deonna Purrazzo was asked whom she would want to form a tag team with. She did not hesitate to say that it was Britt Baker. She mentioned how they have known each other for some time, and it was likely one of her top choices. This was not the first time she had said this, as in 2021, she already expressed her intentions of teaming up with Baker.

"Yeah, I mean, I think the obvious answer is Britt Baker. That's like, you know, one of my other other good friends in real life, and like, again, I've talked about her a bunch already. Like someone I've trained and traveled with, and that came up together with. So I think that is the most logical answer for me," said Purrazzo.

Information on Britt Baker's contract status has been revealed

There has been speculation about whether the former AEW Women's World Champion's hiatus could mean she was on the way out of the company. But this does not seem to be the case, as confirmed by recent reports.

During a recent Q&A session on Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Baker's deal is until fall 2026. This is because she signed a five-year extension in 2021. This is all barring injury time, which could be added since she was out of action for the latter part of 2023 and the first few months of 2024 due to health reasons.

"Britt Baker signed a five-year extension in the fall of 2021. At the very least, her contract goes until the fall of 2026. If she has injury time, which I'm not sure they'll add, it could end up going quite a bit longer than that."

It is unclear what plans will be in place for Britt Baker once she returns. A possible partnership with Deonna Purrazzo in The Vendetta seems like a solid move, considering the group needs more firepower, and this could bring in more exposure for both women.

