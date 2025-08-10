Huge Return on AEW Collision

AEW Collision saw a significant return this Saturday, with a popular star making a comeback appearance who has previously been featured in All Elite events. The star was not seen on TV for a while.On the most recent episode of Collision, popular actor, comedian, and professional wrestler Paul Walter Hauser made his AEW TV return. Hauser is currently signed with Major League Wrestling and competes in other indie promotions as well. Nonetheless, he has also appeared in All Elite Wrestling previously.Paul Walter Hauser has been featured in Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor as well. On the latest Saturday Night Collision episode, Hauser joined the commentary team alongside Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness. The star joined the announcers' team all the way from the start of the show.Paul Walter Hauser has been in a little feud with QT Marshall for the past few months, and the two can be expected to wrestle each other sooner rather than later.AEW President made a major announcement on Paul Walter HauserThe All Elite Wrestling President, Tony Khan, recently made a huge revelation about Paul Walter Hauser. Amid his feud with QT Marshall, Hauser recently challenged him to a match. Marshall took notice of the challenge and invited Hauser to Ring of Honor next week.While speaking on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Khan disclosed that after being on the commentary for All Elite Wrestling, Paul Walter Hauser will be wrestling in Ring of Honor:“Paul Walter Hauser, who has commentated in AEW and is going to be wrestling for us in Ring of Honor. He’s going to be wrestling for Ring of Honor and he’s a great commentator for us.” [H/T PWMania]Fans will have to wait and see what transpires between QT Marshall and Paul Walter Hauser if Hauser appears on ROH next Thursday.