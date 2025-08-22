Huge shocker for Tony Khan before Forbidden Door 2025; AEW Dynamite ratings suffer massive decline

AEW President Tony Khan suffered a major setback ahead of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on August 24 at The O2 Arena in London. The go-home episode of Dynamite was held in Glasgow and featured major angles, but it did not perform well on TV.AEW Dynamite featured great angles and dynamic stories. MJF and Hangman Page's story took an unexpected turn. Also, FTR and Brodido fought to a time-limit draw in the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament finals, so both teams will go to the pay-per-view. Additionally, the episode saw the return of Luchasaurus (aka Killswitch) after recovering from a deadly disease.According to Wrestlenomics, the show drew 565,000 viewers and was rated 0.16 among the standard demographics. This number is very low compared to last week, as the previous edition garnered 690,000 average viewers.MJF breaks silence after making changes before AEW Forbidden DoorNine matches are currently scheduled for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, MJF made huge changes to his bout ahead of the London show. He will be facing Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. Last week, The Cowboy tricked Maxwell into executing his Casino Gauntlet contract for the title match. However, The Salt of the Earth decided to change things.During the latest edition of Dynamite, MJF threatened to put Mark Briscoe on fire if the world champion didn't agree to his conditions. The Devil said that his contract will not be cashed in at Forbidden Door, and the title could change hands via countout or disqualification. Hangman Page had to accept the terms because he wanted to save Mark. Later, Maxwell mocked The Cowboy on X.&quot;Oh, I’m sorry? Did your hero get rage baited?????&quot; he wrote.Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKOh, I’m sorry? Did your hero get rage baited?????Page's small mistake could cost him the world title. It'll be interesting to see who walks out as the champion at Forbidden Door.