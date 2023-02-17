Huge speculation on Jeff Hardy's AEW future amid DUI case

Following his exit from WWE in 2021, AEW star Jeff Hardy has experienced various ups and downs in both his personal and professional life.

Jeff Hardy has been in the public eye for many years due to his impressive in-ring abilities and his tumultuous personal life. Unfortunately, his latest run-in with the law has once again put his career in jeopardy.

On June 28th, 2022, he was arrested for DUI, leading to his suspension by Tony Khan and exclusion from TV. The suspension has left many wondering if Hardy's wrestling career is over.

According to Mike Johnson's mailbag article on PWInsider, it seems that Jeff Hardy will be able to continue in pro wrestling if he chooses to do so. Johnson also notes that no stories are circulating in the industry about Hardy being difficult to work with or generally unpleasant, which should bode well for his future prospects.

This latest incident is not the only bump in the road that Hardy has faced in recent years. He was previously pulled off AEW TV after suffering a severe concussion during a match against the Young Bucks.

Prior to that, he had also been found driving with a canceled license and had multiple violations on it.

Despite these challenges, he has remained a popular and beloved figure in the wrestling world, and his talent and charisma have kept him in demand.

Matt Hardy suggests a three-way match if Jeff Hardy returns to AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy suggested the possibility of a three-way match involving Jeff Hardy if he returns to the promotion soon.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, he was asked about a modern-day TLC match in AEW, to which he responded by saying it could be possible if Jeff Hardy returns.

"If we are doing a modern day TLC match, I would put the Young Bucks, one of their greatest rivals ever The Lucha Bros, and the Hardys in it, and we would have a triple threat ladder match. It's something that might realistically happen actually, going forward."

Matt Hardy's comments have fans excited at the prospect of the Hardy Boyz reuniting and competing in Tony Khan's promotion, adding to the growing list of dream matches fans hope to see in the promotion.

Who would you like to see Hardy Boyz's face next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

