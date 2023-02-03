Matt Hardy teases blockbuster three-way match if 3-time WWE World Champion returns to AEW 

AEW star Matt Hardy recently teased a massive three-way match in Tony Khan's Promotion if former WWE World Champion, Jeff Hardy, returns to the active scene soon.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy were especially revered for the spectacular ladder matches they had during their time in WWE. Even in other matches with a no-disqualification stipulation, both stars were often seen putting ladders to good use by creative means.

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One was asked about which superstars he would like to see in a modern-day TLC match in AEW. The veteran star responded readily, claiming that the fantasy booking was legitimately possible in the future if Jeff Hardy came back:

"If we are doing a modern day TLC match, I would put the Young Bucks, one of their greatest rivals ever The Lucha Bros, and the Hardys in it, and we would have a triple threat ladder match. It's something that might realistically happen actually, going forward." (44:54 - 45:09)

AEW star Matt Hardy also spoke about his booking alongside Bray Wyatt in WWE

Matt Hardy was apparently not pleased with the overexposure he and Bray Wyatt were getting during their WWE run.

In the same episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One spoke about how he was wrestling alongside Wyatt almost every week at one point. He added that he would have preferred to do more non-wrestling segments:

"He [Vince McMahon] ended up putting us out there where we were wrestling almost every single week and we're just getting wins. Once we won the tag titles in like 3-4 minute matches, which really didn't do anything for us or our opponents... I would have kept our wrestling appearances a lot more limited and just special gimmick characters." (24:44 - 25:00)

With Matt Hardy now fighting alongside Private Party, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in AEW.

