Vince McMahon held responsible for overexposing Bray Wyatt and WWE legend on TV

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's decision to push two WWE veterans on TV was apparently not well received by one of the superstars.

Much of Matt Hardy's popularity has resulted from his run at Stamford-based promotion. While he was generally paired with Jeff Hardy upon their return in 2017, his partnership with Bray Wyatt resulted in them becoming RAW Tag Team Champions for a while.

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One spoke about how he disagreed with the booking of his matches alongside Bray Wyatt.

"He [Vince McMahon] ended up putting us out there where we were wrestling almost every single week and we're just getting wins. Once we won the tag titles in like 3-4 minute matches, which really didn't do anything for us or our opponents... I would have kept our wrestling appearances a lot more limited and just special gimmick characters."

He also commented on what he would change in the storyline, pitching a unique idea.

"I would have done a lot more vignettes. I feel like we could have done stuff. Bray and I had a deal where Bray had nothing left and he came to the Hardy compound, and we had some pretty good entertaining vignettes in mind... where he was just going to be accepted as a part of our family in House Hardy and whatnot." (24:44 - 25:18)

An AEW star apparently dislikes teaming up with WWE veteran Matt Hardy

While the Broken One had a good run with Bray Wyatt, it seems he is having a worse time alongside Ethan Page in AEW.

Page has been fighting alongside Matt Hardy for the last few weeks. In a previous match against JungleHook, the duo suffered a rather embarrassing loss as Page's Twister Fate attempt was reversed into a submission.

Taking to Twitter, Ethan Page posted a heated message about the match while blaming Matt Hardy for the loss.

"If you told young Ethan he’d team with the legendary @MATTHARDYBRAND on National TV he’d think it was a dream. Sucks it turned out to be a f***ing nightmare & he’d leave my a*s hanging to tap out for the first time in my @AEW career"

You can check out the uncensored tweet here.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE Superstar in AEW.

Do you think Matt Hardy was better off in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

