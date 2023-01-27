AEW star calls tag team pairing with Matt Hardy a "f***ing nightmare"

Following the latest edition of Dynamite, a prominent AEW star called out Matt Hardy for his recent loss.

Although Matt Hardy has been a part of the Jacksonville-based Promotion since 2020, he has never held a title in AEW.

Despite his commendable legacy across brands like WWE and ROH, he does not seem to command respect in the eyes of Ethan Page.

Ethan and Matt teamed up this week to take on the duo of Jungle Boy and Hook on Dynamite. While the match looked to be going their way, Ethan Page coerced the Broken One to tag him in, just before the latter's finisher.

Subsequently, Jungle Boy was able to turn the tables on Ethan and pick up the win by submission.

Taking to Twitter, Ethan Page posted a heated rant directed at Matt Hardy for not helping him get out of the submission move.

"If you told young Ethan he’d team with the legendary @MATTHARDYBRAND on National TV he’d think it was a dream. Sucks it turned out to be a f***ing nightmare & he’d leave my a*s hanging to tap out for the first time in my @AEW career"

It remains to be seen if Matt Hardy will respond to the tweet soon.

Dan Lambert believes Ethan Page will get a big push in AEW soon

While Ethan Page is yet to be a part of any notable feuds in Tony Khan's promotion, wrestling veteran Dan Lambert believes the young star is up for a big push soon.

In a recent interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Dan Lambert spoke confidently about Page's ability.

Ethan Page has joined up with some other people. He's going on to big things. Just missed out on a chance at the title but I think we'll see him back sooner than later and I think he's gonna go pretty far." said Dan Lambert. [1:50 onwards]

With Ethan Page being a part of Stokely Hathaway's The Firm, it is possible that the faction will get involved in an important storyline soon. It remains to be seen as to what is next for the young star.

