"I think we'll see him back sooner than later" - Dan Lambert convinced of popular star's imminent push on AEW (Exclusive)

Dan Lambert recently spoke about AEW stars Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. During the veteran's time in the promotion, he paired up with the two men.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lambert praised Sky's toughness and recalled his TNT Championship Match with Wardlow. The former TNT Champion is currently sidelined due to an injury. But fans can expect him to make a grand return at some point in the future.

Additionally, Lambert discussed Ethan Page's recent run in AEW. The popular star has found a new faction in The Firm and has joined forces with Stokely Hathaway since Lambert's departure.

The American Top Team leader believes Page will return to the AEW World Championship picture at some point once again after recently failing to earn himself a title shot.

"Sky had an injury. He fell to the best of the best. He went and won that TNT Title, had a serious knee injury but rather than back out of a fight with the guy who is probably the hottest and scariest guy in the promotion, Wardlow, he went in there with one leg and lost a closely contested battle. He's had to take a few months off and get better. Ethan Page has joined up with some other people. He's going on to big things. Just missed out on a chance at the title but I think we'll see him back sooner than later and I think he's gonna go pretty far." said Dan Lambert. [1:34 - 2:09]

Watch Dan Lambert's interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling:

Dan Lambert wants to manage Bryan Danielson in AEW

Dan Lambert is no stranger to managing stars in AEW. He previously worked closely with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

Speaking in a previous interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lambert stated that he is a big fan of Bryan Danielson's work and would like to manage him. He said:

"Off the charts in the ring, just absolutely off the charts. He's a five and I want to be his manager just because that way I could be a fan with a really good seat,"

Danielson is currently feuding with MJF in AEW and could challenge him for the world championship at some point in the near future.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes