"He's a five" - Former AEW Superstar says he wants to be Bryan Danielson's manager (Exclusive)

Dan Lambert recently rated Bryan Danielson's in-ring skills. He believes that the former WWE Champion is "off the charts" inside the ring.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Lambert briefly spoke about Danielson and praised him with numerous positive remarks.

He further mentioned the influence Danielson has inside the ring and how Lambert himself could get a good seat to witness the AEW star's matches.

"Off the charts in the ring, just absolutely off the charts. He's a five and I want to be his manager just because that way I could be a fan with a really good seat," said Dan Lambert. [2:30-2:42]

Dan Lambert also praised Bryan Danielson's in-ring abilities

In continuation of the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dan Lambert praised Bryan Danielson's in-ring skills.

Lambert claimed that he loves watching Danielson compete inside the squared circle. He added:

"Because I just love watching what that guy does. That guy is so good in the ring, he is so believable in the ring. He is there, hours and hours early before a show starts trying to help people that are still working their way up when it's not part of his contract to do that. The guy is there helping people in the ring just loves professional wrestling."

Danielson has been a part of major feuds in AEW. He is currently feuding with MJF over the AEW World Championship.

Following MJF's win over Ricky Starks a few weeks ago, Danielson confronted the AEW World Champion. The two men came face-to-face on this week's Dynamite, as Danielson once again secured a win.

