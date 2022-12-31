Create

"I just love watching what that guy does" - Former AEW star explains why he would've loved to manage Bryan Danielson (Exclusive)

By Soumik Datta
Modified Dec 31, 2022 10:26 PM IST
Bryan Danielson is currently feuding with MJF in AEW
Former AEW star Dan Lambert has expressed his desire to manage Bryan Danielson.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Lambert admitted that he is a fan of Danielson's in-ring work.

The former AEW star further explained how Danielson likes to help people in the ring and is a fan of professional wrestling himself.

"Because I just love watching what that guy does. That guy is so good in the ring, he is so believable in the ring. He is there, hours and hours early before a show starts trying to help people that are still working their way up when it's not part of his contract to do that. The guy is there helping people in the ring just loves professional wrestling," said Dan Lambert. [1:20-1:47]

Watch Dan Lambert's interview with Sportskeeda below:

youtube-cover

Dan Lambert has claimed Bryan Danielson is the one star in pro wrestling he would like to manage

In continuation of the same interview, Dan Lambert explained what it would take for him to potentially manage a wrestler.

The veteran continued by mentioning that Bryan Danielson is the one star he would like to align himself with.

"That's a really good question and it makes you almost step back and say, 'Okay, do you manage somebody who needs a little help with the mic work and the promo work to set up the matches but it's really really top notch in the ring. Do you want to manage somebody that's just much fun to be around?' I think if there's one guy in pro wrestling today that I could manage I would pick Bryan Danielson," added Dan Lambert. [0:45-1:19]
Lambert previously managed the American Top Team in AEW and also sided with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page on television.

Do you think AEW should bring back Dan Lambert to the company? Sound off in the comment section

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Brandon Nell
