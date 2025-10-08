Huge star signs multi-year deal with AEW - Reports

Tony Khan-led AEW has been known to make remarkable additions of top in-ring talents to its roster over time. Recently, a huge star announced signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion, and a new report provided an insight into their contract.The star in question, who is a renowned name in the Japanese wrestling scene, is Hikaru Shida. She has not been on their television programming since her one-on-one showdown against the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander last November. Despite that, Shida has been active on the indepedent scene, wrestling for various promotions in Japan.Her absence did become a point of discussion for the wrestling fanbase. However, the Japanese wrestler made it clear that she was not retiring from in-ring competition. Furthermore, Shida also garnered signficant attention after revealing that she had renewed her All Elite Wrestling contract and visa. In a recent Fightful Select Answers Q&amp;A, new details emerged regarding the new contract she signed. It was revealed that Hikaru Shida's deal is multi-year in length.Former AEW champion Hikaru Shida is ready to return to the USA Hikaru Shida became a cornerstone for the All Elite Wrestling women's division over the years. She competed against the likes of top stars like Kris Statlander, Riho, Thunder Rosa, and others. Moreover, she also became the AEW Women's World Champion, defeating Nyla Rose at Double or Nothing in 2020.The Japanese star's absence left a huge void in the women's division. However, Shida recently revealed via her social media that she was ready to come back to the United States after spending time in her home country, Japan.&quot;Soaking in the hot springs at the airport, eating curry in the lounge, and fully prepared! See you later, Japan 👋🇯🇵 I’m ready to go back to the US✈️🇺🇸,&quot; wrote Shida. [Translated from Japanese] With Hikaru Shida inking a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, she can be expected to return to television in the near future.