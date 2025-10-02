3-time champion shares good news with fans amid extended AEW absence

A former three-time AEW champion who has been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion for several months excited fans online by sharing some good news.The star in question is Hikaru Shida, a former three-time AEW Women's World Champion. The Japanese star was last seen on All Elite Wrestling programming back in November 2024 in a match against Kris Statlander on an episode of Dynamite. Amid her absence, Shida has been actively wrestling back home in Japan. The former Women's World Champion is widely regarded as one of the most sought-after in-ring talents and has been yearning for a chance to return to business in Tony Khan's promotion. Now, her recent social media update suggests that the 36-year-old's return to the company is imminent.Earlier today, Hikaru Shida posted a photo of herself sitting in Japan's airport lounge on X, along with a message saying she is ready to leave Japan and will be heading to the USA. &quot;Soaking in the hot springs at the airport, eating curry in the lounge, and fully prepared! See you later, Japan 👋🇯🇵 I’m ready to go back to the US✈️🇺🇸,&quot; wrote ShidaKenny Omega earlier revealed reasons behind Hikaru Shida's long absence from AEWA few months ago, AEW star Kenny Omega gave insight into why Hikaru Shida has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion for such an extended period of time. The Cleaner was talking on his Twitch stream, where he mentioned that the 36-year-old was stuck in Japan, renewing her visa, a process that is taking longer than expected.“You never really know how long the process is going to take. And in this case, it’s taking quite a while,” he said. [ H/T: Wrestling Observer ]With her passport issues resolved and Shida now heading back to the US, fans can expect her to return to All Elite Wrestling soon.