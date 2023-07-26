"Huge Tony L if true", "Very silly decision" - Fans in anger after AEW reportedly turned down the blockbuster signing of WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer was allegedly turned down by AEW, as per the reports, and fans can't keep calm hearing the news.

Ever since its inception back in 2019, AEW owner and President Tony Khan has done everything in his power for the betterment of his product. Many of his moves have turned out to be smart, as has been signing the veterans and legends of the business to elevate the younger talents.

In the past few years, the All Elite promotion has added several legends to the mix, such as Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Arn Anderon, Sting, and so on, in the roles of trainers and backstage coaches. Meanwhile, according to a recent report, AEW allegedly turned down an offer by a WWE Hall of Famer willing to be a coach.

The legend is none other than Bret "The Hitman" Hart, who reportedly showed interest in becoming All Elite but was rejected by the higher-ups. While nothing has been confirmed as of now by either party, the speculations have become intense, and fans have reacted to the rumors with their own opinions:

Henry Weiner @HenryMrwfriot @Cultaholic So they wouldn't hire brett as an agent but pockets is doing behind the scenes work?

Michael Carpenter @MJCisWrestling @Cultaholic Really but they sign literally everyone???

Wrestling Negrodamus @WrestNegrodamus @Cultaholic All he'd do is mention Montreal or Goldberg so... Yeah smart move

Joey fatts @joeyjo35t @Cultaholic Seems pretty odd. They do have the Owen Hart tournament.

Did AEW really reject the WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart?

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is undeniably one of the greatest of all time in the wrestling business. Furthermore, he has earned respect within the industry for his legendary career. In fact, Tony Khan also showcased respect by inviting Bret to unveil the AEW World Title during the first-ever AEW PPV, "Double or Nothing," in 2019.

Recently, it was reported that Orange Cassidy was hired as a road agent, The source also mentioned Bret Hart being turned down after the WWE Hall of Famer offered to coach the talent backstage.

"When I recently interviewed Bret Hart for my book, he told me that he offered to agent for them, but they only wanted to bring him in as a manager like Tully, Arn, Jake, etc.. Imagine having the ability to have Bret Hart coach your talent [but instead] saying no just be a TV character," source stated. [H/T Cultaholic Wrestling]

Moreover, if the report is to be believed, AEW higher-ups were not keen on Bret being the coach, instead, they wanted him in an onscreen role only. Meanwhile, fans have to stay tuned for the confirmation of the report.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here