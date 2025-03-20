Huge update on former AEW World Champion's future

A former AEW World Champion made a huge announcement on tonight's Dynamite as All In: Texas is approaching within a few months. Hangman Page had his eyes on the World Championship for many months. He wanted to take it away from his arch-nemesis Swerve Strickland last year but couldn't. Now, the latter will again challenge for the title against Jon Moxley at Dynasty pay-per-view.

Tonight, Jon Moxley retained his title against Cope, making the champion's next title defense official. Moments after the announcement, Hangman Page claimed he also had his eyes set on the promotion's top prize and would fight for it by getting in line.

Winning the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament punches a star's ticket to a world title shot at AEW All In pay-per-view. Recently, Will Ospreay announced that he will be part of the competition. On tonight's Dynamite, Hangman Page entered the high-stakes tournament and vowed to win the contest and eventually the World Championship.

Hangman Page competed in last year's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament and lost to Bryan Danielson in the finals. Only time will tell what happens when he enters the contest again this year.

