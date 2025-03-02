Huge update on The Hurt Syndicate's future plans in AEW

The Hurt Syndicate's future plans in AEW appear to have been officially confirmed. MVP has granted a popular tag team a title shot at AEW Revolution next week.

A few days ago on Dynamite, The Outrunners faced off against Murder Machines with a tag team title shot on the line. This match was completely dominated by The Don Callis Family duo, but the champions decided to interject themselves into the match at a crucial point. The Outrunners managed to sneak in a roll-up pin for the victory.

Tonight on AEW Collision, some backstage footage from Dynamite aired. The Youngest Men Alive confronted the Hurt Syndicate and staked their claims to the titles after earning their shot.

MVP reminded them that they were the ones who gave them an assist after they cost Lance Archer and Brian Cage the match. However, being men of honor, they ended up granting them a title shot.

The veteran offered them one more piece of advice, which was to get it all together before the pay-per-view, as they would be swimming with great white sharks.

The clip of their interaction can be seen here.

The Outrunners will surely be the underdogs in this match, as The Hurt Syndicate will look to hurt them at the Revolution pay-per-view.

