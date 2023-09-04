Huge upset at All Out 2023; former AEW World Champion suffers clean loss

In a major upset at AEW All Out 2023, former World Champion Kenny Omega suffered a clean loss.

Both Don Callis and Kenny Omega have been feuding for months, ever since the former betrayed Omega in his match against Jon Moxley in a steel cage on Dynamite. Callis attacked Omega with a screwdriver.

Konosuke Takeshita has also been involved in the feud, as he has aligned himself with Don Callis. He has attacked The Cleaner on several occasions, including in the main event of Double or Nothing against the Blackpool Combat Club.

Last week at All In, Omega and Takeshita faced off in a tag team match, with Takeshita and Callis picking up the victory. This set up a singles match between the two men at All Out.

In the climactic moments of the match, Don Callis attempted to seal Kenny Omega's fate by attacking with the infamous screwdriver. However, Omega's quick thinking allowed him to dodge the attack from the weapon, and the referee intervened to prevent Takeshita from using it.

Despite dodging the attack from the screwdriver, Kenny Omega couldn't alter the outcome. Takeshita pulled his knee pad down with a devastating knee strike, followed by a clean pin on The Cleaner.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for both stars following the match at AEW All Out.

Is this victory at AEW All Out 2023 the most significant one in Konosuke Takeshita's career?