Huge win for Death Riders member in a title match outside AEW

When it comes to the hierarchy of talent in AEW, the Death Riders, led by World Champion Jon Moxley, sit right at the top of the food chain. Recently, a member of the group made headlines by winning a major title match outside of the promotion.

That member is Marina Shafir, a key contributor to the Death Riders who aligned herself with the Purveyor of Violence in September last year at AEW All Out. Shafir, who is known to be a dangerous and brutal competitor in the ring, currently holds the DEFY Women's Championship and recently defended it at the promotion's Vortex show on June 13 against "La Chola" Vipress.

The Problem, who won the championship in May last year, was victorious in her title defense.

While Shafir's dominance in DEFY wrestling is at its peak, fans would like to see the star take more of a stronghold in AEW's Women's division.

Marina Shafir recently addressed her shocking spot at AEW Double or Nothing

At Double or Nothing, the Death Riders with The Young Bucks took on The Opps, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and Willow Nightingale in a brutal Anarchy in the Arena match. The match was marked by multiple violent spots. However, a certain shocking move involving Shafir stood out the most.

During the match, Shafir brutally stapled Swerve Strickland's tongue, a move that had the former World Champion screaming in pain. A few days later, Marina addressed the spot when she sent a message to The Realest on her Instagram.

"Talk too much #AnarchyInTheArena #DON #DeathRiders.", wrote Shafir on Instagram

The Death Riders have never been afraid to resort to extreme violence when dealing with their detractors, and this move by Marina is a huge testament to just how far the faction is willing to go to stop their opponents.

