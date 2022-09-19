"It was like a bad marriage" - Wrestling veteran on CM Punk's issues with Vince McMahon; addresses AEW backstage brawl (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Hugo Savinovich recently opened up about the relationship between CM Punk and Vince McMahon after Punk's backstage altercation in AEW.

It's no secret that things are far from rosy in All Elite Wrestling, especially after what reportedly went down following All Out 2022. The Second City Saint, with Ace Steel on his side, was engaged in a backstage scuffle with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks that resulted in all parties involved reportedly being handed indefinite suspensions.

Since the event transpired, many have shared their honest thoughts about the situation. The latest among them is former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich, who recently opened up about it in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta.

The wrestling veteran stated that tensions had been building in All Elite Wrestling before it all exploded at All Out 2022.

During the interview, Savinovich recalled that though he always shared a good equation with CM Punk, the latter's relationship with Vince McMahon was like a "bad marriage."

"So I believe this whole thing with CM Punk, it was building. I don't think it just happened in AEW. I think that mindset was building. Personally with me, he was always beautiful. So, I was around when there were frickin arguments, it was like a bad marriage between him and Vince McMahon, but we were not strangers to that as we saw that happening with Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan as well. So, WWE has a history of dealing with these diva-type characters that are so good yet are so temperamental," Savinovich said. [8:00 - 8:48]

Hugo Savinovich feels CM Punk put a "black eye" on the wrestling industry

Furthermore, the legendary announcer stated that, unlike in other professions, those in the wrestling business aren't allowed to have meltdowns. He explained that since people are already looking for things to tarnish the industry's reputation, backstage fights like the one in AEW give them a chance to badmouth.

Hugo Savonvich also feels that CM Punk's actions at All Out 2022 could further lead to critics putting a "black eye" on the wrestling industry.

"You know, that happens with singers and actors, but in our industry, we are not allowed to have those meltdowns. [...] Very few people are looking at wrestling or Lucha Libre to say something nice about it. So, I think CM Punk gave the opportunity to the haters to put this black eye on our industry. This should have never happened," [8:48 - 9:24]

Considering new reactions are pouring in every day, it's safe to say the chatter about Punk and The Elite's backstage brawl won't die down anytime soon.A third-party investigation has reportedly been launched into the matter. It remains to be seen when the potentially suspended stars will return to AEW.

