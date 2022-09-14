Reported details emerge on potential lawsuits following the backstage brawl between CM Punk and top AEW stars

According to recent reports from Dave Meltzer, lawsuits could be coming for those involved in the backstage brawl during the All Out media scrum.

The dust may not have settled just yet on the now infamous brawl that took place between CM Punk, The Elite, and multiple other AEW personnel on September 4th.

The wrestling world was stunned when Punk got a lot off of his chest during the post All Out media scrum, Punk verbally trashed The Elite for not being good bosses, Hangman Page for not taking advice from others, and Colt Cabana, who he has had a long-standing beef with.

All of this tension spilled over into the locker room where Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Ace Steel all engaged in a physical altercation which has since led to everyone involved being pulled from future AEW events.

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

But just because they aren't around at AEW events, doesn't mean that the drama is over yet, as Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that lawsuits could be coming for those involved, which will cause AEW a lot of headaches.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if someone’s gonna file a lawsuit coming out of this, if not multiple. That’s the one thing and I think that’s from the AEW standpoint why this is really a mess that this happened, because I do expect if anyone gets fired, they’ll be lawsuits. I do expect that maybe, you know, this thing is gonna be, in that sense, a complete mess for AEW,” said Dave Meltzer. [H/T PWMania]

CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were all stripped of the titles they won at All Out, with Death Triangle claiming the Trios Championships and the new AEW World Champion being determined in the "Tournament of Champions," which will conclude at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite.

CM Punk's brawl with The Elite got a lot of people down backstage in AEW

When you constantly hear about negative news, it's only going to create a negative atmosphere and negative vibe, which is exactly what happened to the AEW locker room when they first heard about CM Punk getting into a fight with The Elite.

Dave Meltzer wrote in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a number of AEW stars were depressed going into the September 7th edition of Dynamite.

"Several noted how proud they were that after all this bad publicity, that they were able to put together such a strong TV show on 9/7, and most were excited about the future, but others noted being depressed with how everything had gone down over the past week,” said Dave Metlzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

The September 7th edition of Dynamite garnered a lot of positive reviews, boosting morale backstage, with the highlights being the third match between Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page, Death Triangle winning the Trios title, and Daniel Garcia winning in the main event.

