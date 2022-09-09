Multiple AEW stars reportedly severely affected by outcome of CM Punk's backstage scuffle

The news of the All Out backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite has left the wrestling world in shock over the past week, and it appears it has also affected a number of AEW stars mentally too.
Everyone involved in the backstage melee has been suspended for an undisclosed amount of time, and have also been stripped of their championships.
The vacation of the AEW World and Trios Championships was announced by Tony Khan on the most recent episode of Dynamite, an episode that has gone down as one of the finest shows AEW has put on so far in 2022.
It appears that putting on such a strong show is exactly what the AEW roster needed, as Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that CM Punk's brawl reportedly left a number of people depressed due to the overwhelming amount of negative news and energy.
"Several noted how proud they were that after all this bad publicity, that they were able to put together such a strong TV show on 9/7, and most were excited about the future, but others noted being depressed with how everything had gone down over the past week,” said Dave Metlzer. (H/T WrestleTalk).
The show featured several top tier matches, including Death Triangle defeating Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends to win the AEW Trios Championships, Bryan Danielson finally getting the better of Hangman Page, and Daniel Garcia becoming the new ROH Pure Champion in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.
CM Punk and The Elite were not mentioned at all on AEW Dynamite
Due to the fact that CM Punk, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are all suspended, many thought that the whole saga would be addressed in some manner on AEW Dynamite. However, what fans got was completely the opposite.
There was zero mention of the incident, as well as anyone who was involved in the backstage brawl at All Out, with Punk and The Elite all scrubbed from Dynamite's opening video package.
It's unclear when all of the suspended parties will return, but one thing is certain: there will be a lot of tension in the air if and when everyone gets back.
