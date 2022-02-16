"Not giving Tony Khan any credit" - WWE veteran comments on CM Punk's return to wrestling with AEW, slams Tony Khan's booking

CM Punk ended a seven-year hiatus from wrestling when he joined AEW last year, in a defining moment in both the modern product and in AEW's own company history. He had not been seen since the Royal Rumble in 2014 after walking out on WWE.

He has since spent his time working with the younger core of talent within the promotion, remaining undefeated against the likes of Darby Allin and Wardlow before MJF handed Punk his first loss.

Not everyone agrees with the way the Chicago native has been booked, as Hugo Savinovich explained during an UnSKripted interview (12:56-14:41):

"Even though Tony Khan has not done a good job with CM Punk, especially when they just put him on commentary, that just got me so upset. But I still believe CM Punk's comeback, over seven years waiting, I wish I would have had something to do with the creative part because I would have had to strangle Tony Khan and whoever would not give CM Punk a chance. He gave a better opportunity creatively to Daniel Bryan than he did to CM Punk and my money was on pushing CM Punk because Daniel Bryan or Bryan Danielson whatever you want to call him, he was already made."

Savinovich made the comparion to Bryan Danielson, another former WWE Champion who declared himself "All-Elite" in 2021. The American Dragon made his debut against Kenny Omega, and has since challenged for the title twice against Hangman Page.

Savinovich continued to suggest an alternative booking strategy for the innovator of the pipebomb promo, crediting Punk for his return and making sure to aim his criticisms solely on the creative process:

"But with CM Punk it was a controversial figure that left not on his own terms, fired on his honeymoon by Vince McMahon, wow you had such a powerful story to bring him back as an a---kicker and they just brought him back like a professional TV person, not as CM Punk. But I still have to give it to him, the fact that he come back is what counts, not giving Tony Khan any credit for the job they have done. Perhaps in the last month and a half they improved a little bit with him, but I think his comeback was news and CM Punk, if he is portrayed the right way and creatively, if AEW people, now you've just got to say Tony Khan. If he does the right thing, I think CM Punk could shock the world again. But he's got to have no respect for AEW, or Tony Khan, he has to kick a-- to comeback and do what he did for many years as a straight-shooter."

CM Punk formed a dream team with Jon Moxley during AEW Dynamite

CM Punk remained undefeated throughout his AEW tenure up until his Chicago clash with MJF. The Long Islander got his hands raised twice after contorting the rules to his advantage.

It came as no surprise that Punk demanded a rematch with his arch-nemesis, with it being stipulated that he could have his match if he beat FTR with an impromptu tag partner on the same night. Jon Moxley answered the call, assembling a dream team of megastars and earning the win. Punk will address the rematch on this week's Dynamite.

