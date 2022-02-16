WWE veteran explains why Cody Rhodes leaving is a big loss for AEW (Exclusive)

As one of the founding members of AEW, the news of Cody Rhodes leaving the promotion has hogged the spotlight.

Following the announcement from AEW, wrestlers and fans were quick to share their thoughts on the situation, thanking the American Nightmare for his pivotal role in the foundation of the company.

Legendary wrestling manager Hugo Savinovich also gave his thoughts on the matter. Speaking on UnSKripted, he discussed the impact his departure may have on AEW further down the line:

"Even as we speak new things are happening, I think that's the same mistake as WWE did when they didn't make Jericho a better offer. I think as we reported last Friday Tony did make a big, big offering for Cody to stay and obviously at that time, now that we know what TMZ was reporting," Savinovich said. (18:57-19:18)

Likening his departure to when Jericho initially left WWE, working New Japan dates before eventually signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion, Savinovich explained that WWE could make a statement by signing both Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

"I knew that when it come to money for Vince, this was the moment as a shark when they smell the blood of attacking one of the big...foundations of AEW and without him doing too much just signing Brandi and Cody it's taking like the passion, the heart, the founding father of AEW and I think that Tony made a big mistake," Hugo said. (19:28-19:56)

Hugo Savinovich believes Cody's AEW departure could be a big opportunity for WWE

Savinovich further discussed the impact of Cody possibly joining WWE, once again likening it to Chris Jericho's departure to become the first major defection from Stamford to Jacksonville.

Considering his status as a former EVP and the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, Savinovich explained that his defection in the opposite direction could be damaging for the still young promotion.

"I think that same mistake that Vince did with Jericho, Mr Tony Khan just made it with Cody Rhodes. There's no way that you as a young company could afford to have this type of situation and when it's official and Cody Rhodes' name is announced not only do you bring one of the founding vice presidents of AEW you bring back the memory of the American Dream Dusty Rhodes," Savinovich claimed. (20:32-20:57)

