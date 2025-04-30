Hulk Hogan confesses he's a huge fan of female AEW star

AEW has been subject to analysis and criticism from fans and veterans ever since it came into existence in May 2019. While some legends of the business seem to be fans of the company's product, a few others have not been impressed by Tony Khan's performance as a booker.

Ad

Hulk Hogan is one of the pioneers of the pro wrestling industry who continues to keep an eye on the current state of the sport. The former WWE Champion recently announced the start of a new venture. The 71-year-old veteran has joined forces with Eric Bischoff to start a new freestyle wrestling promotion, Real American Freestyle.

In an interview with Forbes, The Hulkster opened up on a variety of topics, including his opinion on All Elite Wrestling. During this interaction, Hogan was asked if he had any favorite female AEW stars. The legend admitted that he keeps an eye on the Tony Khan-led promotion, before revealing that he was most impressed by Toni Storm.

Ad

Trending

"Bro, I kind of like was all over the place until I watched that Toni Storm. The one that acts like the 1920s, the Roaring '20s. Bro, when I saw her start grinding in there and digging, and when I saw her gaffe through her hairline, when she pulled that blade through her hairline and she needed about 10 staples, I went: "Holy cr**, this girl ain’t playing." And the girl she was wrestling, I can’t remember her name. It was like a protege or a really hot blonde..."

Ad

Hulk Hogan made a stunning revelation by announcing that he watched the recent Toni Storm vs. Mariah May encounter at AEW Revolution 2025. The former WWE Champion was full of praise for The Timeless Superstar, as he made references to Storm's unique onscreen character.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hogan seemed quite impressed by the brutality displayed by Storm and May in the third and final bout of their iconic trilogy. The veteran appreciated the New Zealand-born star for putting her body on the line for the fans' entertainment.

The Hulkster also brought up Mariah May's incredible performance in the match. He expressed how impressed he was by the chemistry between the two former allies, specifically referencing how violent and intense the clash was.

Ad

"Yeah, bro. She was grinding too, man. And I’m telling you, those girls, I would not want to be in that match with them. They were playing a hardball."

Mariah May might leave AEW to join WWE soon

As per recent reports, Mariah May's contract with AEW is set to expire this summer. The Woman from Hell is likely to receive a lucrative offer from WWE, and the company is apparently keen to add May to its roster.

Ad

The Fighting Princess debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in November 2023 and has dominated the women's division ever since. May is a former AEW Women's World Champion, a feat that she accomplished within less than a year of her debut.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Glamour's incredible rivalry with Toni Storm helped establish her as one of the faces of the AEW women's division. However, Mariah May could make a career-altering move by joining WWE in the coming months.

It would be a huge statement by Triple H if the sports entertainment giant succeeds in acquiring the services of The Woman from Hell. Meanwhile, it would be a massive blow to the AEW women's division if Mariah May does not re-sign with the TK-led company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More