Humiliated AEW star goes on scathing attack with deadly weapon on live television

A major AEW star has gone on a tear and brought out a dangerous weapon on live television while trying to take out his opponent earlier tonight. He did this after losing his match in an embarrassing fashion.

Ad

Ricochet was in singles action against Mark Briscoe tonight on Dynamite. The two had a well-matched bout, with neither man holding a clear-cut edge for most of the contest. After a series of back-and-forth exchanges, Briscoe was able to sneak in a roll-up pin to score the win.

The former WWE Superstar was in shock at how he lost and did not hesitate to attack his opponent post-match. He grabbed a steel chair and blindsided The Sussex County Chicken. This wasn't enough, as he brought out his golden pair of scissors and tried to attack Mark Briscoe with them.

Ad

Trending

Kevin Knight came out for the save, as he was able to incapacitate Ricochet and take the pair of scissors away from him.

Expand Tweet

The One and Only has found himself with a lot of naysayers on the AEW roster. They have made fun of him to his face, and recently, he has found himself in an interesting feud with Kevin Knight. This could eventually lead to a match between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More