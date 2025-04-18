Renee Paquette mocks Ricochet on live AEW TV with unpredictable gesture

Ricochet is usually not the one who would take disrespect on AEW television. However, on a recent episode of Collision, he was left embarrassed by Renee Paquette, which was an unlikely situation.

Ad

During the April 17 edition of AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru, Renee Paquette was conducting an interview with Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey. At that moment, Samantha Irvin's husband interrupted to get in the face of Kevin Knight.

The former WWE United States Champion accused him of stealing his money. Knight defended by claiming to have won it by defeating Beast Mortos. As the argument escalated, Knight took a jab at his baldness by claiming that he could swing his hair, which agitated him further.

Ad

Trending

As Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey walked off the scene, Renee Paquette also took the moment to embarrass Ricochet. Paquette flaunted her hair in a sassy gesture in front of him before making her exit.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricochet made a bold prediction for a top match at WrestleMania 41

Ricochet might have left WWE last year, but his recent comments meant that he still kept one eye on his former company. As for WWE, they are set to present their biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 41, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The former WWE Superstar was recently asked about his prediction for the match between Jey Uso and Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship taking place at WrestleMania. Without even flinching, he took to his social media to claim that Jey Uso will indeed walk out as the new champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

There is a huge section of wrestling fans who are fully in support of the YEET man to claim the victory over Gunther at WrestleMania. The AEW star's comments clearly mean that he is also among those who want to see Jey Uso finally win his first World Championship in WWE after 15 years. With Mania only two days away, it will be interesting to see if Ricochet's prediction will come true or not.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More