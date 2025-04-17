AEW's Ricochet makes a big statement on Jey Uso and Gunther's WrestleMania match

The current AEW star, Ricochet, opened up on the upcoming match between Jey Uso and the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, at WrestleMania 41. The match will be for the world title at The Show of Shows.

Jey Uso is slated to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, as he won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Even though the build to the match faced many ups and downs, it is one of the most anticipated on the Mania card. The majority of the fans are expecting Jey to dethrone The Ring General as well.

Meanwhile, the current AEW star, Ricochet, also addressed the match at WrestleMania 41 this weekend. A fan on X (fka Twitter) asked Ricochet if he thinks Jey will be winning the World Title this weekend at Mania.

Ricochet responded to the fan by stating that he believes Uso will win the championship this weekend at WrestleMania 41.

"Yup!" Ricochet wrote.

Jey Uso on not main eventing WrestleMania 41

After it was announced that the Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 will be the main event of Night One, it was clear that Jey Uso vs. Gunther will not be main eventing Mania.

In a recent WWE Vlog on YouTube, Jey Uso finally addressed not being in the main event:

"Saturday's my day. I'm on the first night, so I really hope, like, I'm being detailed here, but I really hope I'm on first. Obviously, I wanted to main event. We know that's not gonna happen, which is okay with me. I feel like if you're on the WrestleMania card, period, uce. That's something big. It took me almost 10 years to get on the main card, so I'm humble with this. But I just wanna go first on Night One if I can, set the tone of the show," Jey said.

Moreover, it remains to be seen whether Jey manages to capture his first world title at WrestleMania 41.

