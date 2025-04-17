Jey Uso ends silence on not getting WWE WrestleMania 41 main event

Fans are rallying behind Jey Uso in his quest to become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41. "Main Event" Jey recently shared his thoughts on not headlining The Show of Shows despite winning the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Ad

The YEET Master will face his biggest challenge to date when he faces Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 41. The two men have crossed paths multiple times over the last year, with The Ring General winning every battle.

As things stand, Jey is 0-3 to Gunther in singles competition.

Earlier today, WWE uploaded a Vlog featuring Jey Uso. In it, he opened up about what's going on in his mind heading into Las Vegas this weekend. The OG Bloodline member said he wanted to compete in the main event at WrestleMania 41 but is glad he made it to The Showcase of the Immortals' main card.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

The 39-year-old RAW star also expressed his desire to be the opening match of Night One.

"Saturday's my day. I'm on the first night, so I really hope like I'm being detailed here, but I really hope I'm on first. Obviously, I wanted to main event. We know that's not gonna happen, which is okay with me. I feel like if you're on the WrestleMania card, period, uce. That's something big. It took me almost 10 years to get on the main card, so I'm humble with this. But I just wanna go first on Night One if I can, set the tone of the show," Jey said. (From 0:36 to 1:08)

Ad

Check out the YouTube clip below:

Ad

What did Gunther say about not being in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41?

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, Gunther said he isn't losing sleep over something that is outside his control.

The Ring General said he will continue to do his best work regardless of his position on the match card.

"Of course, I see stuff, but I actively try to stop myself from worrying about it," Gunther said. "I can't control it anyway. I can do my best, and I will do my best. Doesn't matter where I would be on the card. I would give my best. In the weeks leading up to it, I will give my best, and it doesn't change anything."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso has promised to reveal a different side of himself after Gunther's attack on his twin brother Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW a few weeks ago.

If you carry quotes from the first half of this article in your publication, give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription and credit WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More