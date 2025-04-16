WWE legend to return after 52 months to help Jey Uso win, Gunther beaten clean? 5 ways WWE can end the World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania

Jey Uso will attempt to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, facing Gunther in what might be his last chance at glory. Main Event Jey earned the opportunity after shockingly winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match by last eliminating John Cena.

Ad

Fans online are divided over the potential outcome of the match. Some want to see The Yeet Master finally get his moment, while others want WWE to protect Gunther from losing his second straight WrestleMania bout.

Let's look at five ways the Jey Uso vs. Gunther match can end at WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

#1 Jey Uso beats Gunther clean to win World Heavyweight Title

Main Event Jey (Photo source: wwe.com)

According to the latest betting odds, Jey Uso is the favorite to win the match against Gunther. He's a popular pick since failure on his part would put the build and investment into his character to waste. He's a top merchandise seller, and a loss could affect how casual fans perceive him.

Ad

Trending

Only a handful of people have defeated Gunther, who has only been pinned twice on the main roster. Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes hold pinfall wins over The Austrian Anomaly. Considering how Jey is doing this for himself and his family, it would be hard not to see him lift the World Heavyweight Championship.

#2 Gunther continues domination, retains World Heavyweight Championship

Ad

There's no shame for Jey Uso if Gunther retains the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General has an arsenal of moves that make him nearly unstoppable. There have been times when it looked like he was about to lose, only for him to snatch the win.

The main reason he lost to Sami Zayn last year was that he lost his focus and let his challenger hang around, which caught him off guard. He remains arrogant heading into Wrestlemania 41, but there's confidence in him knowing that he has Main Event Jey's number.

Ad

#3 Jimmy Uso gets his revenge, helps Jey Uso become World Heavyweight Champion

Jimmy Uso. (Photo source: wwe.com)

One of the segments that furthered the feud between Jey Uso and Gunther was Jimmy Uso being battered and bloodied. The Ring General injected a huge surge of energy into the story when he ruthlessly attacked Big Jim in front of his helpless twin brother.

Ad

A possible finish to the World Heavyweight Championship match could see Jimmy return to help his brother. Ludwig Kaiser could make his presence felt since he's not on the card, so Jimmy would be a great equalizer. He also has the motivation to make Gunther pay for what he did to him a couple of weeks ago.

#4 Ludwig Kaiser helps Gunther retain his title

Ad

As mentioned above, Ludwig Kaiser is not on the WrestleMania 41 match card. Kaiser teased being part of The Grandest Stage of Them All, but nothing has come to fruition.

One possible way to inject him into the event is for him to help Gunther retain the World Heavyweight Championship. He could also announce The Ring General's arrival at WrestleMania, a callback to the early days of Imperium.

#5 Rikishi gives Jey Uso an advantage, distracts The Ring General

Rikishi (Photo source: wwe.com)

While fans will likely prefer a clean win for Jey Uso over Gunther, the possibility of Jimmy Uso and Ludwig Kaiser showing up is high. They could cancel each other out, leaving Main Event Jey to dig deep to pin The Ring General clean.

Ad

But since it's the biggest event of the year, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi could return and distract Gunther, who might try to cheat his way out. The distraction could lead to Jey hitting multiple superkicks, setting up the splash to get the victory.

Rikishi's last appearance on WWE TV came at Survivor Series in November 2020 during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More