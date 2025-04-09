WHC Gunther finally addresses not being in the WrestleMania 41 main event

Gunther has finally addressed WWE's WrestleMania 41 booking. Despite being the World Heavyweight Champion and facing the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, The Ring General will not be in the main event of the show.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the host asked Gunther whether he worries about his position on the card. The Austrian wrestler admitted that it does pop up now and again, but he puts a deliberate effort to not delve into it because it is not in his control:

"Of course, I see stuff, but I actively try to stop myself from worrying about it," Gunther said. "I can't control it anyway. I can do my best, and I will do my best. Doesn't matter where I would be on the card. I would give my best. In the weeks leading up to it, I will give my best, and it doesn't change anything."

Veteran manager Jim Cornette feels The Ring General has solidified his position in the WWE, so he will not get hurt from taking the loss against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Bully Ray feels the Jey Uso vs. Gunther WrestleMania match could feature blood

Bully Ray discussed Jey Uso's confrontation with Gunther on WWE RAW this week. He was intrigued by the intensity Main Event Jey brought, wondering if Uso would retaliate after The Ring General decimated Jimmy Uso a week ago. Ray noted that WWE has relaxed on the use of blood of late, and claimed this storyline demands it.

The Austrian Anomaly has been a force to be reckoned with since his arrival on the WWE main roster. Despite not being well-versed in the style of the sports entertainment giant, he has adapted commendably. He credited Chief Content Officer Triple H for giving him the confidence to stay true to his innate personality.

