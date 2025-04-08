Jey Uso will bring back frowned-upon WWE practice at WrestleMania 41, legend says

Jey Uso dropped the flashy act this past Monday, focusing on delivering a powerful message to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

On WWE RAW, Main Event Jey told The Ring General that he was going to pray for both of them, but especially for himself, because he wants forgiveness for what is coming to the champion at WrestleMania 41. This was in response to what happened a week ago, when Uso's rival bloodied his twin brother, Jimmy. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels the use of blood makes perfect sense for this story.

The use of blood in wrestling has often been frowned upon, but of late, it is used if the story demands it. On the Busted Open podcast, Ray agreed with the co-host that Jey Uso probably should beat Gunther to a pulp on The Grandest Stage of Them All, owing to the hell that The Ring General put him through.

"The fact that Jey [Uso] is going to pray to God that He forgives him for what he is about to do to Gunther. I'm not praying for you, Gunther, I'm praying for myself. I hope God forgives me because I'm a good God-fearing man, and I have faith. But I don't have faith in myself that at WrestleMania, I'm not going to beat the sh** out of you and make you bleed, worse than you made my brother bleed," Bully Ray said. [From 5:37 to 6:10]

Main Event Jey refrained from attacking the World Heavyweight Champion this week, emphatically stating that at WrestleMania, The Ring General will get his comeuppance.

Jey Uso's father teases Jimmy Uso's return at WrestleMania 41

After Gunther's attack on Jimmy Uso, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi noted on his podcast that Big Jim could retaliate as soon as WrestleMania 41. He said, regardless of who walks out of the Show of Shows with the World Heavyweight Title, The Ring General will get his receipt from the twins.

The Hall of Famer also claimed that if he were present at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, he would attack Gunther. However, he concluded by stating that Jey Uso can handle this by himself.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

