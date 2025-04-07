Jimmy Uso's WWE status for WrestleMania 41 accidentally leaked

Jimmy Uso is at risk of missing out on WrestleMania 41 following the brutal attack on him. His father and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi appears to have spoiled his status for The Show of Shows this year.

Big Jim suffered the beating of a lifetime at the hands of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on RAW last week. The Ring General made an example out of the OG Bloodline member to send a stern warning to Jey Uso ahead of their WrestleMania 41 clash.

Gunther showed no mercy and left Jimmy Uso in a bloody mess while Jey Uso was tied up to the ropes. The angle was played out to write one-half of the Usos off television for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Samoan Stinker subtly confirmed that Jimmy would make his presence felt at The Showcase of the Immortals to exact revenge on Gunther.

"Jey [Uso] is coming back for revenge, obviously. I see that. But let's not count out Big Jim. Will he be in the house for WrestleMania? Will he be in the building? Maybe, or maybe he might just be in the parking lot after the show, or maybe we'll find Gunther somehow, win or lose," Rikishi said. [From 45:02 - 45:30]

Will Rikishi appear at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Rikishi hasn't appeared on TV since Survivor Series 2020, the night WWE bid farewell to The Undertaker.

However, he could show up at WrestleMania 41 after what Gunther did to one of his sons. The 59-year-old Anoa'i family member recently claimed he would have busted The Ring General's head open to save his son on RAW last week.

"Hell, if I was there, I would have probably bust Gunther's head over with a crawfish. I mean, that was just unnecessary. I mean, let Jey fight his own battle. That's what I'm saying. Big Jim don't have to come save his brother," he added.

Jey Uso and Gunther are set to appear on Monday Night RAW tonight. Will the two men come face-to-face again? Fans must tune in to find out how the storyline unfolds as WrestleMania 41 fast approaches.

