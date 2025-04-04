Rikishi breaks silence after WWE writes Jimmy Uso off TV

Jimmy Uso's WrestleMania 41 status is in serious jeopardy after suffering a brutal beatdown on WWE RAW last week. His father, Rikishi, recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing storyline between Jey Uso and Gunther leading up to The Show of Shows.

During the recent edition of RAW, Jimmy Uso stepped up on his twin brother's behalf to face Gunther and paid the price. The Ring General not only defeated him but also left him bloodied in the post-match shenanigans.

Jey Uso tried to save the OG Bloodline member, but Gunther zip-tied his WrestleMania 41 opponent to the ring ropes, forcing him to watch his brother drenched in blood.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Fatu Off The Top podcast, Rikishi said he would have busted Gunther's head open if he had been present on RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer believes the post-match beatdown was unnecessary and that Jey should be fighting his own battle.

"I'm sure that, you know, Big Jim got a lot of fans out there, brother. But you know, as of right now, we just seen Big Jim basically got his a** handed to him by Gunther. I'm kind of upset about this, man. Hell, if I was there, I would have probably bust Gunther's head over with a crawfish. I mean, that was just unnecessary. I mean, let Jey fight his own battle. That's what I'm saying. Big Jim don't have to come save his brother," Rikishi said.

Despite being a third wheel in the Jey Uso-Gunther feud, Rikishi sees big things ahead for Jimmy Uso.

"I think Big Jim got a good future ahead of him, you know, they dominated the tag team...Now, both boys are venturing off as a single competitor, so I think in due time, Jim gonna find himself out there. And when he does, we all going to know what time it is for Big Jim," he added. (From 11:40 to 13:10)

Check out the full episode below:

Is WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso out of WrestleMania 41?

After what went down on RAW this past week, it's safe to assume that Jimmy Uso has been written off WWE TV for the foreseeable future.

The injury angle was done to amp up the feud between Gunther and Jey Uso leading to WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master must be looking for vengeance, and there's only one way to achieve it.

Jey Uso knocking Gunther from his perch and capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All would be the sweetest revenge ever.

