WWE issues a statement after Gunther crosses all limits on RAW; reveals his punishment

Gunther crossed all limits on WWE RAW as he brutally beat down Jimmy Uso while making a helpless Jey Uso watch. The Ring General also put his hands on officials following which the company issued a statement on their official X handle.

Ad

The World Heavyweight Champion was in action on the red brand tonight, where he faced Jimmy Uso in a singles match. Gunther unleashed hell on Big Jim as he refused to pin Jimmy despite having him beat several times. The Ring General finally won via Sleeper Hold, but he continued to attack Jimmy after the match. This led to Jey Uso coming to make the save for his brother.

While the Austrian star initially retreated, he returned a few minutes later when The Usos were on their way to the back. The champion attacked both men and the security guards who tried to stop him. He even slammed a security guy on steel steps.

Ad

Trending

WWE issued a statement regarding the rule break, noting that the World Heavyweight Champion was going to face a "HEAVY fine."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther ziplocked Jey Uso's one hand to a ring rope and continued to inflict punishment upon Jimmy Uso. The Ring General left Big Jim bloodied and his brother helpless.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what Triple H does in the lead up to The Show of Shows to ensure Jey Uso's match against Gunther goes ahead without any further troubles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback