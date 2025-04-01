3 Reasons why Gunther made Jimmy Uso bleed on WWE RAW

In the latest edition of WWE RAW, Gunther destroyed Jimmy Uso and made him bleed after defeating him in a singles bout. The Ring General crossed all the limits when he also handcuffed Jey Uso with the ring ropes and then continued to viciously assault his twin in front of him.

Ad

The actions of the Imperium Leader might lead to consequences in the near future, and WWE has already hinted at imposing a heavy fine on him. In this article, we will be looking at three reasons why the World Heavyweight Champion made Jimmy bleed on RAW this week.

#3. To send Jey Uso a message and give fans a preview of WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One reason Gunther made Jimmy Uso bleed on RAW could be to send Jey a message ahead of WrestleMania 41. This serves as a warning to the Yeet Master, whom he will face at Showcase of Immortals to defend the World Heavyweight Champion.

Further, the actions of the Ring General also seem like a preview for the WWE Universe and what they will witness at Shows of the Shows this year.

#2. To punish Jimmy Uso for sticking his nose in Gunther's business

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Uso was the first person to start engaging physically with Gunther. Even Big Jim slapped the Imperium Leader backstage, resulting in their RAW match this week. So, Gunther's actions and his making Jimmy bleed seem like a punishment for the Samoan Twin for sticking his nose in the business of the Imperium Leader.

This could be another reason why Gunther made Jimmy Uso bleed in the recent episode of WWE RAW.

Ad

#1. To write Jimmy off TV until WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Big Jim doesn't have any storyline ahead of WrestleMania 41, and there are already chances he will miss this year's Showcase of Immortals. However, the actions of the Ring General have seemingly written Jimmy off TV, at least until Mania 41.

The entire scenario on the red brand could be a strategic move by the Stamford-based promotion to sideline the Samoan Twin from television. This could be another reason why Gunther made Jimmy bleed in the recent RAW.

Meanwhile, there is a slight possibility that Jimmy Uso might still appear at the Grandest Stage of Them All. He might appear to cost Gunther at Mania or to be involved in a post-match celebration with Jey Uso if the Yeet Master manages to dethrone the World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback