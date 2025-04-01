5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended with Rhea Ripley standing tall over IYO SKY and Bianca Belair after the Women's World Championship match. Besides this, among other things, the show also witnessed Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes putting John Cena on the mat with a Cross Rhodes.

Ad

Meanwhile, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther unleashed his brutality on Jimmy Uso and made him bleed in front of the latter's twin and his WrestleMania 41 adversary, Jey Uso.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us in the latest edition of the red brand:

#5. The Rock might be returning soon

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Rock was finally mentioned in the storyline between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. This happened when The American Nightmare pointed out the fact that The Franchise Player had sold his soul to The Final Boss. This was the first time Rhodes or Cena had mentioned the name of the Hollywood megastar since Elimination Chamber 2025.

So this appears like a subtle confirmation that fans might soon witness the return of The Rock on WWE television, ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#4. Jimmy Uso was seemingly ruled out of WrestleMania 41

Jimmy Uso suffered the wrath of Gunther on the recent episode of RAW. This transpired when The Ring General defeated Big Jim in a singles bout. Further, the champion launched a post-match assault on his opponent after handcuffing his twin brother Jey Uso to the ropes.

The Imperium leader left Jimmy bloodied in the ring and also put a Sleeper hold to send a message to the YEET Master. With Big Jim getting decimated by the World Heavyweight Champion, it would appear that the Stamford-based promotion subtly indicated that he was ruled out of WrestleMania 41. This means that Jimmy Uso might not even appear at this year's Show of Shows.

Ad

#3. Rhea Ripley could soon get added to the Women's World Championship match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY clashed in a Women's World Championship match in the main event of WWE RAW this week, but things ended in a double disqualification. Bianca Belair was the special guest referee in this bout, and she appeared to be frustrated with the actions of Ripley and SKY and called off the clash.

Post this, The Eradicator launched an attack on both the stars. With these developments, it would appear to be a clear hint that WWE is likely planning to add Mami in the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#2. Liv Morgan could be the real mastermind behind Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio's cold war

In the past few months, things between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio haven't been smooth, and they have seemingly been engaging in a cold war with each other.

However, during the most recent edition of WWE RAW, their Judgment Day stablemate Liv Morgan appeared to escalate the friction between the two members. This happened when Morgan disclosed that Dominik Mysterio, and not Finn Balor, should be getting an Intercontinental Championship match against Bron Breakker soon.

Ad

Even Dirty Dom showed no real ambition to compete for the Intercontinental Title, which hints at Liv Morgan being the real mastermind behind Balor and Dominik's ongoing issues.

#1. John Cena might be winning his 17th World Title at WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

The latest episode of the red brand was the final show of WWE's European Tour on The Road to WrestleMania 41, and possibly John Cena's final appearance before this year's Show of Shows.

Usually, we have seen the star that gets laid out in their final appearance before a PLE emerge as the winner in the ensuing premium live event. So, with Cena getting knocked out by The American Nightmare, it seems like a subtle hint that The Franchise Player could be winning a historic 17th World Title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback