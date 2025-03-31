4 Indications that Jimmy Uso is out of WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Monday Night RAW aired live from London, England, and it was an absolutely stacked show with major moves for various stories. WrestleMania season is in full effect, and fans are hyped for several key angles.

While multiple stories played out on Monday Night RAW, there was one that has perhaps more buzz than any other. The angle with Jimmy Uso, Gunther, and Jey Uso was powerful and shocking.

Gunther not only defeated Big Jim, but he proceeded to brutalize security, Jey Uso, and specifically Jimmy. Jey was tied to the ropes with a zip tie, and Gunther proceeded to bloody Jimmy up right in front of his brother.

Following the red brand, and based on recent events, there is a very real chance that Jimmy Uso could end up missing WrestleMania. This article will take a look at a handful of indications that could mean Big Jim will miss The Show of Shows.

Below are four indications that Jimmy Uso is out of WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Gunther's assault could have written him out

Gunther's assault on Jimmy Uso was brutal. Even before the bout ended, the Austrian dominated the former Tag Team Champion in a way that is rarely seen. He kept lifting the Bloodline star's shoulders off of the mat to keep the punishment going.

Post-match, he attacked Jimmy further. Eventually, this led to a belt shot to the head. The World Heavyweight Championship attack left Jimmy a bloody mess. From there, he abused, pummeled, and further choked Jimmy out.

The attack was seemingly brutal enough to write Jimmy off of television for weeks, if not a few months. This seems to indicate that he'll miss WrestleMania. It wouldn't make sense to show back up in a week or two after that kind of massacre.

#3. Jimmy Uso has now played his part, and it is up to Jey Uso to finish things

Another sign that could indicate Jimmy Uso will miss WrestleMania 41 is the story being told. Simply put, Jimmy Uso needs to step away from WWE programming for a while for Jey Uso's benefit.

The story is now that Jey Uso is on his own. He has to battle the dangerous and unstoppable Gunther alone. Jimmy is gone, Sami Zayn is away from television, and there is nobody else who has his back. Jey has to stand up to WWE's biggest bully, and he has to do it for his twin.

In theory, Jimmy doesn't really have a role in the story moving forward. Unless Ludwig Kaiser somehow gets involved, there is no need for an equalizer. Jey needs to do this on his own and get revenge for his brother. That means Jimmy should be out of action for the time being.

#2. Jimmy Uso has no other clear direction for WWE WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Some might say that just because Jimmy Uso has nothing more to give, the Jey Uso-Gunther storyline doesn't mean he has to miss WrestleMania. In theory, he could simply work with other WWE stars.

The issue there is that he doesn't really have an obvious direction. Drew McIntyre has already beaten Jimmy Uso up enough, and has a WWE WrestleMania opponent in Damian Priest. Meanwhile, LA Knight seems to be more focused on Braun Strowman and The New Bloodline.

Triple H's booking tends to be very much story-driven. Jimmy can't, nor should he be, just thrown onto the card for the sake of it without an adequate story. If there's nothing else for Jimmy Uso to do at The Granddaddy Of Them All, then he simply shouldn't be at the event.

#1. It would be weird for Jimmy to be at WrestleMania and not seek revenge on Gunther

The final indicator that Jimmy Uso will likely miss WrestleMania is less based on any concrete evidence or even booking strategies from Triple H and WWE and more based on a feeling. It would feel weird for Jimmy Uso to be at WrestleMania if he's not targeting Gunther.

Yes, in theory, WWE and Triple H could find a role for Jimmy Uso. He could be added to a multi-man match or guest-host the event. Ultimately, though, it would feel strange if he was just his typical self after the beating Gunther inflicted upon him.

In reality, Jimmy Uso should be gunning for Gunther himself once he's back. If he's at WrestleMania and doing anything but seeking revenge on The Ring General, it wouldn't make sense. At the same time, doing that would only hurt Jey Uso's story arc. In the end, Jimmy needs to miss the show, or it would just be weird.

