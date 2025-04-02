4 Consequences Gunther could face for taking out Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW

This week's WWE RAW featured one of the most horrifying attacks in the industry's history, and heading into WrestleMania 41 like that is a massive move. Gunther faced Jimmy Uso in a singles match, which the former won. However, afterward, the Ring General snapped and attacked both Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

Ad

Jey was tied to the ring ropes using a zip tie when the World Heavyweight Champion unleashed a brutal assault on Jimmy, leaving him covered in blood all over.

Following the brutal assault, there must be consequences for what happened. Let's check a few of them out.

#4. Entire Bloodline could reunite and end Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41

Ad

Trending

After the brutal attack on Jimmy Uso, it is clear that there would be some revenge that might be featured at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Considering their history and status for WrestleMania, the OG Bloodline could reunite to leave the Ring General battered.

This could be the perfect way to showcase Jimmy and Sami Zayn at 'Mania without intriguing feuds, further allowing for a potential team-up between the three stars.

Ad

#3. Adam Pearce might punish Gunther

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has been trying to control the chaos that breaks out on the red brand every week, but he has failed. The brawl is bound to happen either way ahead of WrestleMania until strict action is taken against the stars.

After Gunther's brutal assault on a SmackDown star, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis could be forced to punish the Ring General for his attempt almost to end a star's career and livelihood.

Ad

#2. The Rock could abuse his power and strip Gunther of his title for taking out his cousin

Considering the brutal assault Gunther unleashed, it is possible that Jimmy's family gets involved and gets the star punished. One of the most powerful members of the company, who can do anything he wants without even the higher officials knowing, is The Rock.

Ad

The Final Boss could come out to address the brutal attack from The Ring General and punish the star. The Rock could strip Gunther of the World Heavyweight Championship to make headlines all around the world.

#1. Jey Uso might break into Gunther's house and attack him

Ad

With WrestleMania on the horizon and a World Heavyweight Championship match incoming, a massive move from WWE could enhance the storyline. The Triple H-led creative team could feature Jey Uso breaking into Gunther's house to unleash an assault on him for almost ending Jimmy's career.

Moreover, this could end up being one of the most shocking moments in the company and give Jey the momentum he needs ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback