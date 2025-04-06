84-day title reign to end, Jey Uso backs out of WrestleMania 41, Rhea Ripley quits? - 5 Things that could happen on WWE RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the first edition of the red show in the WrestleMania 41 month. This week's show is set to take place at Target Centre in Minneapolis, MN.

Numerous matches and segments have already been announced for the show. In this article, we will look at five things that could happen on WWE RAW this week.

#5 Bayley might emerge as the new Women's Intercontinental Champion

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are set to lock horns in a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match. This title bout was announced by the company last week. Considering the ongoing trend of title changes on the Road to WrestleMania, The Role Model could win the championship on RAW, ending Valkyria's 84-day reign.

As of now, Bayley is not present on the WrestleMania 41 match card. However, a potential title change might allow the company to book her for the event.

#4 Adam Pearce could ban The Judgment Day from a major match

Penta will lock horns with Dominik Mysterio in a singles match on RAW this week. Over the past few weeks, the masked man has been engaged in a feud with The Judgment Day.

Members of the villainous faction could attempt to interfere in the Dominik vs. Penta match. To ensure a clean outcome, Adam Pearce might decide to ban the entire Judgment Day from ringside during the bout.

Pearce is the current RAW general manager, and he, indeed, holds the power to make this decision.

#3 Rhea Ripley could walk out of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley failed to recapture the Women's World Title on last week's RAW when she faced IYO SKY, with Bianca Belair as special guest referee. Despite this, The Eradicator stood tall in a post-match brawl.

On the upcoming episode of the red show, if Adam Pearce doesn't incorporate Ripley into the Belair vs. SKY Mania match, Mami may decide to walk out of the show. Meanwhile, it's important to note that this potential move will be part of the storyline.

#2 Jey Uso might decide to back out of his WrestleMania match

Jey Uso saw the dark side of Gunther last week on WWE RAW when The Ring General bloodied Jimmy Uso in front of his eyes. The Imperium Leader handcuffed The YEET Master to the ropes as he wanted him to witness the condition of his twin brother.

In a post-show segment, the World Heavyweight Champion warned Jey and suggested that he back out of his WrestleMania match. In an unexpected twist, fans might see Jey forfeit his title shot.

The Samoan could disclose that he was not in the right condition to compete at WrestleMania after seeing the state his brother was in. However, this move could also be part of the storyline to get more fans behind The YEET Master and to make him a major underdog.

#1 Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns might finally reunite on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns seemingly suffered a betrayal from Paul Heyman on SmackDown when CM Punk redeemed his favor and disclosed that The Wiseman would be on his side at WrestleMania. When the OTC ordered the Special Counsel to refuse Punk's request, Heyman did not obey the command.

Roman Reigns is not advertised to make an appearance on WWE RAW. However, if the OTC appears, fans might see him reunite with Rollins. With Heyman joining forces with The Best in the World, Roman and Seth can make CM Punk their common enemy.

The WWE Universe might witness a mini Shield reunion at The Showcase of the Immortals, and the seeds for it could be planted soon on the forthcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

