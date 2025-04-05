3 Replacements for Paul Heyman as Roman Reigns' Wiseman

At the conclusion of WWE SmackDown this week, CM Punk disclosed the favor and revealed that Paul Heyman will be on his side at WrestleMania 41. When Roman Reigns objected and ordered him to refuse the Best in the World, Heyman rejected the orders of the OTC.
This shows that Paul Heyman has seemingly already betrayed the former Undisputed WWE Champion, which opens the possibility of his replacement. In this article, we will discuss three replacements for Heyman as the company's OTC Wiseman.
#3. Rikishi might emerge as the Roman Reigns' new Wiseman
One of the potential replacements for the Special Counsel for Reigns Wiseman could be Rikishi. The Hall of Famer is a real-life Bloodline member, which makes his alliance with Roman Reigns a realistic possibility to unfold. Even recently, during the latest episode of Fatu Off The Top podcast, the legendary star seemingly confirmed never to return in the squared circle.
So with this, an alliance with Reigns and becoming his newest Wiseman after Paul Heyman's betrayal seems like a great storyline in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.
#2. Roman Reigns might join forces with The Rock
The Rock and John Cena are currently paired in a heel alliance. The Franchise Player is set to clash against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. According to recent reports, the Hollywood star's status for the show remains uncertain, but still, the Final Boss is anticipated to aid Cena in dethroning the American Nightmare.
So, following Roman Reigns seemingly suffering a betrayal from Paul Heyman, the Only Tribal Chief might join the villainous Rock, leading to the Final Boss becoming his newest Wiseman. Last year, we saw Roman and Rock were part of a tag team match at 'Mania. Even during RAW on Netflix's debut show, the People's Champion has acknowledged Reigns as the Tribal Chief.
This scenario makes sense if Reigns turns heel and joins The Rock, with the Final Boss becoming his newest Wiseman after Paul Heyman's recent actions.
#1. Jimmy Uso could be an excellent replacement for Paul Heyman
Gunther has recently decimated Jimmy Uso on RAW, leading to the Big Jim seemingly being written off the television. However, when the latter returns on TV, one of the prospects could be him joining hands with Reigns again and becoming his newest Wiseman.
This new role could be a great way to put the Samoan Twin in a prominent storyline and keep him in the highlights among WWE Universe. Further, as the OG Bloodline faction is yet to be disbanded and Roman and Jimmy are part of it, Big Jim becoming the newest Wiseman makes sense.