Real-life Bloodline member confirms he will never return to WWE in-ring competition ever again

A real-life Bloodline member has set the record straight on his in-ring career. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently revealed whether another match is on the cards for him.

Ad

The Samoan Stinker has stayed away from the squared circle since 2019. Although he never officially called it quits, he quietly embraced his retirement, launching his "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" podcast. Outside the podcasting world, Rikishi has limited himself to meet and greet. He last appeared in a WWE capacity during The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series 2020.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Fatu Off The Top podcast, Rikishi said no when asked about potentially returning to the ring. The 59-year-old Anoa'i family member also joked about WWE not offering him enough money to come back.

Ad

Trending

"Hell to the motherf***ing no... They couldn't pay me enough money to come back, brother. I'm alright. I'm alright and I'm doing fine. But you damn sure the world wanna know when Rikishi does come back cause all you gonna see just a lot of memes out there with the stink face. You're gonna know when the big bad booty man come back," Rikishi said. (From 13:17 to 13:57)

Ad

Check out the full episode below:

Ad

Rikishi reacts to Jey Uso's brutal beatdown on WWE RAW

Jimmy Uso had a forgettable night on RAW this past week. He suffered a devastating attack at the hands of Gunther. The Ring General showed no mercy as he made him bleed and choked him out in front of a helpless Jey Uso, who was tied to the ropes.

Rikishi thinks Jimmy Uso shouldn't have gotten involved in Jey Uso's business in the first place.

Ad

"I'm sure that, you know, Big Jim got a lot of fans out there, brother. But you know, as of right now, we just seen Big Jim basically got his a** handed to him by Gunther. I'm kind of upset about this, man. Hell, if I was there, I would have probably bust Gunther's head over with a crawfish. I mean, that was just unnecessary. I mean, let Jey fight his own battle. That's what I'm saying. Big Jim don't have to come save his brother," Rikishi said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Big Jim out of the picture, Jey Uso faces an uphill task when he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback